Assembly polls: 'BJP leading in states', claims JP Nadda

As five states of India is undergoing assembly elections, BJP chief JP Nadda said the party is confident of gaining power.

He added that signals from West Bengal clearly states that BJP is walking towards victory.

"In Tamil Nadu, under the leadership of AIADMK we are forming the government.

The signals in the two phases of West Bengal clearly have shown that BJP is heading towards victory," said BJP's JP Nadda in Chennai.

He added, "In Assam, we are retaining the government of NDA along with UPPL and AGP.

In Puducherry also we are making a clear way of formation of the government.

In Kerala, we will be a formidable force."