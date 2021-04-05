11pm Safe Easter Service 04.04.2021

MANY CHURCHES WENT AHEAD WITH EASTER SERVICES TODAY... AND ONE LEXINGTON CHURCH SAW RECORD NUMBERS IN ATTENDANCE.

For monica harkins.

Its another year where the easter holiday looks different for many due to the pandemic.

But they were still keeping things safe...abc 36's kaitlyn shive has more.

With the ongoing pandemic...its the second time around that people have had to change the way they worship on easter.

"you miss seeing people face to face to say hi and get the hugs like you normally do when youre at church itself but it feels so good to be such a big community and see everybody here and see the cars pass in front of you and know hi yes so its a good community feeling" at mary queen of the holy rosary...its easter mass was done in multiple ways...with early services held inside with social distancing...and the later service outside for a parking lot mass... "it is a joy to be able to minister on easter day because peoples very presence is a testimony of hope, its testimony that love and life and faith in christ wins out over evrything" around 180 people showed up...with everyone staying inside their cars...tuning in to the radio to listen.

"we had well over what would in pre covid times would be well over half of the normal attendance at our church and i just think thats a powerful testimony that our people have to their faith" though different...and distanced...the purpose is still the same.

"everything is just renewed and its jsut like christ coming out of the tomb thats the reason were here because hes risen" in lexington kaitlyn shive abc 36 news meanwhile... other churches decided to go the other route and provide services