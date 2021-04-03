Churches return to in-person services for Easter Sunday

For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, Butte County churches can have in-person Easter services.

For christian faithful, easter represents a new birth..

It that may be felt in an especially significant way this weekend.

Action news now reporter dani masten is live at st.

John's episcopal in chico... what's happening there?

Alan - churches are getting ready to fill its seats for the first indoor service since the beginning of the pandemic.

Richard yale/reverend for st.

John's church "we are gathering for easter this year.

For holy week and easter."

For almost 24 years richard yale has been the pastor at st.

Johns church..

He says the church is more than ready to fill these empty seats.

Richard yale/reverend for st.

John's church "it is very significant to me.

We have established a way of commemerating this week and celebrating our lord's resurrection in i think a powerful and profound way."

Dani masten reverend yale tells me the church has what is called a four seat rule.

He takes this 6-foot pole to measure out 6 feet of social distancing between these chairs.

Richard yale/reverend for st.

John's church "that is one of the things that will keep us safe.

We will also have masking and hand sanitizer."

Sherry wallmark is thankful to be able to return to the church she calls home for easter service.

Sherry wallmark/lives in chico "this is a really important time in my church life and being able to express that and be with my fellow people that have that same belief, strength and endurance and that is what has brought us through and so to be able to come together and express that is really important."

Yale says the service this sunday will be one to remember... richard yale/reverend for st.

John's church "we have a soloist who will be singing outside.

We will have music from our bell choir that was recorded earlier and we will have just people gathered to hear about the resurrection of jesus."

Yale tells me the church would normally be able to have hundreds of people inside the church for their easter sunday service but says it's limited to 80 people this year.

Live in chico - dani masten, action news now, coverage you can count on.

St.

John's will have two services on easter sunday.

One at 8 a.m.

And one at 10:15.

The church will also stream its service on their facebook page.

And churches in shasta county are also getting ready for easter sunday services.