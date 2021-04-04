EASTER SERVICES RETURNING

As more people get vaccinated and restrictions continue to loosen...many in-person gatherings are slowly returning...including church services...news 1's kenny darr spoke with one pastor who says h's excited about the return of in-person fellowship.

Stand-up: a year ago...many easter celebrations were canceled as the world battled with coronavirus...this year...many have returned now that there are three vaccines are readily available.vo: for pastor abram freeman...his church did have an easter service last year...but things would quickly change as they learned more about this new virus.sot: sunday evening, easter sunday evening i got my first call that someone was sick and tha's when i knew that things were changing.

Vo: for the better part of a year...freeman and his church would adapt like so many others and host sunday services virtually...today...th e first in-person service was held outside of his new church building.sot: everyon's real excited.

I's like a birthday, i's coming, i's coming, i's coming and then bam i's here.

You can tell by the service people were really happy to be here.vo: while excitement was in the air...freeman says i's also bittersweet,sot: some of the adults who were here last year, are't here this year.

Some died from coronavirus and other illnesses so i's kind of a happy moment and sad moment at the same time.

Vo: after construction on the new church was delayed an entire year due to the pandemic...freeman says h's happy that the community can fellowship in person once again.sot: 'm just excited that w're able to come together and worship together because i believe that in this area of acadiana, i's our worship that keeps us together regardless of religion, race or color.tag: reporting in scott...kenny darr...news fifteen.

Thanks kenny...now pastor freeman says next sunday they will hold their first service inside of the new church...he adds that two services may be needed as the're expecting the majority of their 75 person congregation to be in attendance.