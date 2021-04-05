North Alabama churches hold in-person Easter services

A shot masking will soon be optional for everyone in alabama.

When the state mask order will expire and when one local government will vote on whether or not to keep a local ordinance in place.

Thank you for joining us this easter sunday!

I'm megan reyna.

We want to start with health experts concerns of another covid surge caused by easter gatherings.

Waay 31's grace campbell joins us live now with a look at how some people are celebrating easter differently this year.

Typically -- a lot of people celebrating easter attend a church service.

Last year the coronavirus forced people to attend their easter service online.

But this year many people are able to go to an in-person service.

One woman told me she's glad her church held virtual services last easter.

But she's very thankful she's able to attend it in person this year.

She says she wasn't able to feel the power and meaning of this day as much when it was behind a computer screen.

People told me having services in person again represents how jesus rose again.

They told me they're thankful to worship in person, even if they have to wear a mask.

Reporting live in madison, grace campbell, waay 31 news.