One local church celebrated Easter amid pandemic

Cornerstone church offered both online and in person services for Easter Sunday.

You probably remember the coronavirus lockdowns last year forced most churches to cancel in-person easter services.

This year, local church leaders are saying "what a difference a year makes."

W-t-v-a-s taylor tucker shows us how some christians celebrated easter with coronavirus restrictions now much more relaxed.

I'm outside of cornerstone church in tupelo where church learders and members told me they felt comfortable attending services in person but were still being cautious.

((sot:)) "oh my god, it is phenomenal , i really enjoy being around people" kayla pendleton - church member last year, kayla pendleton's easter celebration wasn't her normal celebration ((sot:)) "at home on my couch, i didn't worry about having to do anything, i had on my lounge wear and sat on the couch and watched easter from home."

Kayla p.

Fast forward to a year later, she was excited to celebrate easter in person with her church family.

((sot:)) "i enjoy greeting people and seeing their faces and their smiles, and more importantly us all coming together to celebrate easter."

Kayla p cornerstone church gathered together in person for more than six months while still offering online services.

Executive pastor michael watkins said he just wants people to do whatever makes them comfortable.

((sot:)) "doing it as safe as we can, letting everybody know that whatever you are comfortable with that's what we are comfortable with and it's just been an incredible time that we have been able to worship together."

Michael watkins - executive pastor as for pendleton, she said she's still cautious of her surroundings but getting the coronavirus shot made going out for worship much easier.

((sot:)) "i have been vaccinated so that really gave me a sense of peace and calmness about being around large crowds but i still practice social distancing every day."

Kayla p.

Tag: but state health leaders have more advice if you want to go to church than just getting fully vaccinated and staying six feet apart from those who don't live with you.

Use hand sanitizer when you go in and wear a mask at all times -- even when singing.

Reporting in tupelo, taylor tucker, w-t-v-a nine news.

