St. Joseph Seniors surprised by special guest ahead of Easter

Some residents at a local senior living center got into the spirit today.

Kq2's mitchell riberall was there.

<< mitchell riberal reporting (nat sound: bunny hopping and residents laughing and cheering)a special guest showed up ahead of easter surprising st joseph seniors sot: leah garcia: "we decided it would be a great opportunity to play the easter bunny to try and bring some joy to the nursing home residents that haven't been able to have visitors for such a long time"residents receiving candy and candy eggs (nat sound, married couple, "did you get two eggs, i did!... i got one")the easter bunny happy to spread to joy especially after a long last 12 months due to the pandemic sot: easter bunny: "all of the facilities actually we've been to.

All of the staff had said they haven't seen their residents smile and be this happy in a long time, so that was very heartfelt and good news for us because we love to put the smiles on the residents and staffs faces" residents eyes lit up when they saw the bunny...excited the special guest showed and happy to celebrate together sot: charles:"it's a good thing that we're having easter here at this facility, with all of our friends and everything we all look forward to it"freudenthal hospice center was the driving force behind the easter bunny's appearance and the living center staff glad to allow the special guest in to help spread some smilessot: stacy ward: activity coordinator: "it just makes me super excited to see how happy they are and um, just how fun it is to have the easter bunny back and be able to provide them with a little more excitement this year"reporting in st.

Joseph, mitchell riberal, kq2 news after finishing in st.

Joseph, the easter bunny hopped his way over to mound city today to see residents of another senior center.

