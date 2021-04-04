Easter Sunday might look different this year

Especially on this Easter Sunday, where some people will worship in-person and others virtually but regardless of how the congregation gets it, the message will have a common theme.

The pandemic's impact can't be ignored, not even in church.

Vaccine.

She begins her report in winchester.

Alex: "while most are trying to get back to normal... first baptist church is keeping its doors locked this easter sunday."

Pastor marvin king says his message this year... is hope.

Marvin: "easter, really is about the hope that we have for a better future, a better tomorrow."

He says this time... this year... is different.

Marvin: "peole who are going through covid, people who are experiencing financial difficulities, people who have lost loved ones and are still grieiving and have not really had the opportunitiy to give proper burial and acknowledgement.

How do we deal with some of nuances and anxities of some of the political situations in our society."

He says the church has decided to connect with its community virtually on sunday...other churches taking a more traditional approach.

Don: "we are allowing people to come in-person and we've been doing that since the end of may."

Although... father don noll from mary queen of the holy rosary in lexington says the church is at about half of what attendance was pre-covid.

He also says this year's message... will include all of the challenges people have faced.

Don: "not to say "oh it's easter, let's forget all about that.

It's all going to work out great at the end."

But to be able to say look at that and compare that with the story of jesus suffering death and resurrection.

Did jesus get saved from all this stuff?

He didn't get saved from it."

He says god helps us through it all.

Reporting in winchester, alex king, abc 36 news.

