Akshay Kumar hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19

Akshay Kumar admitted to hospital after testing Covid-19 positive.

The Bollywood actor took to Twitter sharing his health update.

“Thank you everyone for all your warm wishes and prayers, they seem to be working, I am doing fine, but as a precautionary measure under medical advice, I have been hospitalised.

I hope to be back home soon.

Take care,” he wrote.

On April 4, Akshay announced that he tested positive for Covid-19.

He wrote on Twitter, “I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I have tested positive for Covid-19.

Following all the protocols, I have immediately isolated myself.

I'm under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care.

I would sincerely request all those that have come in contact with me to get themselves tested and take care.

Back in action very soon.” Watch the full video for more.