Watch: Amit Shah, Bhupesh Baghel pay respect to martyrs in Chhattisgarh

Home Minister Amit Shah & Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel paid respects to martyrs in Jagdalpur.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel also joined the Home Minister in laying wreath on the coffins of the martyrs.

Shah will later also chair a high-level meeting at the Police Coordination Centre on the Left Wing Extremism situation.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, senior officials of the state police and the Central Reserve Police Force are also set to attend the meeting.

The Home Minister will also visit the Basaguda camp of the CRPF in Bijapur and interact with the CRPF and state police personnel.

At least 22 security personnel had been martyred in a Naxal attack on Saturday.

