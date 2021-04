Mumbai's Dadar market continues to witness huge crowd amid surge in COVID cases

From past many days, Mumbai's Dadar vegetable market has been witnessing large crowd.

Social distancing and other COVID norms were flouted at the market.

Mumbai city's guardian minister Aslam Shaikh visited the Dadar market on April 04 to inspect and interact with sellers amid surge in COVID infections.

Mumbai reported 11,163 new COVID cases and 25 deaths on April 04.

State government has imposed Section 144 of CrPC between 7 am and 8 pm, banning gathering of more than 5 people at a place.