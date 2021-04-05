Health minister denies Government changed mind on use of vaccine passports

Health minister Edward Argar denied that the Government had changed its mind on the use of so-called vaccine passports, with vaccine minister Nadhim Zahawi previously calling them discriminatory.Asked on BBC Breakfast whether the Government had changed its mind, Mr Argar said: “I don’t think it is that at all.“I think it is right that we look at this and see if there is a way that, while balancing all of those practical, ethical and fairness considerations, is there a way this could, in the short term, speed up our reopening of the country and getting back to doing the things we love?”