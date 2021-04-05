Health minister denies Government changed mind on use of vaccine passports

Health minister Edward Argar denied that the Government had changed its mind on the use of so-called vaccine passports, with vaccine minister Nadhim Zahawi previously calling them discriminatory.Asked on BBC Breakfast whether the Government had changed its mind, Mr Argar said: “I don’t think it is that at all.“I think it is right that we look at this and see if there is a way that, while balancing all of those practical, ethical and fairness considerations, is there a way this could, in the short term, speed up our reopening of the country and getting back to doing the things we love?”
Covid: Delhi Dy CM gets first vaccine jab as capital faces infection surge
HT Digital Content
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and his wife Seema received their first vaccine dose as the national capital faces a..