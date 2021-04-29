Govt allocate vaccines to states as per their performance: Harsh Vardhan

Reacting on vaccine doses allocation to different states, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on April 29 reiterated that Central government allocate vaccines to states as per their performance in terms of vaccination.

"We allocate vaccines to states as per their performance in terms of vaccination.

We have given more than 16 crore doses of vaccines to states out of which more than 15 crores doses have been administered.

That means over 1 crore doses are still left with states.

Some lakh doses are in pipeline and will be delivered in next 2-3 days.

Since beginning of vaccination, not a single day has passed when states were not given vaccine doses as per their capacity," said Health Minister.