‘No shortage of Covid Vaccine in any part of the country’: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan assured that the Centre will continually replenish vaccine stock and asked states to continue administering vaccines to prioritized groups.

He added that there is no shortage of Covid-19 vaccine in the country.

“We have been getting several calls raising concerns over Covid vaccine shortage.

I urge you to continue administering vaccines to prioritized groups.

We will continue replenishing vaccines the way we have been doing,” he said.

Vardhan added, “I urge you not to have any doubts about the availability of the Covid-19 vaccine.

We conduct a very detailed analysis to replenish Covid vaccine stock.” Watch the full video for more.