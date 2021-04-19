‘Congress raised doubts over vaccines’: Harsh Vardhan replies to Manmohan Singh

Hitting back at senior Congress leader Manmohan Singh for his critique of the government's COVID-19 management, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday alleged the second wave of the pandemic was instead fuelled by Congress ruled states as they were busy raising doubts about vaccines rather than vaccinating people.

Responding to Singh's letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vardhan also said that the letter drafters of the senior Congress leader have done a great disservice to his standing.

Tweeting the letter to Singh, the health minister said, "History shall be kinder to you Dr Manmohan Singh ji if your offer of 'constructive cooperation' and valuable advice was followed by your @INCIndia leaders as well in such extraordinary times !" Singh on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Modi suggesting five measures to battle the COVID-19 crisis, including ramping up vaccination and boosting supply of medicines.

