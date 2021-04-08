Union Health Minister should correct his statement that people are not getting vaccines: TS Singh Deo

As the state is witnessing a sudden spike, COVID-19 vaccination is need of the hour.

In this regard Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo said that Chhattisgarh comes in the top list among the states to vaccinate its people and Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan should correct his statement that people are not getting vaccines.

"It's right and worrisome that mortality is increasing in the state but saying that vaccination isn't being done here is false.

Centre's data show that Chhattisgarh is one of the top 4 states of the nation that have vaccinated more than 10% of its population.

The statement made by Union Health Minister for the state that people are not getting COVID-19 vaccines is completely false and he should correct his statement," the minister said.

"Local vaccines are not used.

Don't know why such statements are made.

COVISHEILD and COVAXIN- two vaccines that has been supplied for COVID-19 vaccination," he added.