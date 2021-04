How you can 'Do Good On Dyngus Day' and support the East Side Community

HAPPENING TODAY,ONE GROUP ISMAKING SURE THEBUFFALOCOMMUNITY STAYSBUFFALO STRONG --ON A DAY OFCELEBRATION!YOU MAY NOT BEABLE TO GO OUTAND PHYSICALLYWATCH THE DYNGUSDAY PARADE --GET HIT WITH APUSSY WILLOW --OR SQUIRTED WITHA WATER GUN...BUT THAT DOESN'TMEAN THECELEBRATION ISN'TON!WE TOLD YOUEARLIER --IT'S BEING DIALEDBACK --AND HELDVIRTUALLY --SO YOU CAN ENJOYTHE FESTIVITIES"FROM HOME."BUT TAYLOR EPPSSHOWS US:HOW YOU CANMAKE THE DAY MEANEVEN MORE --AND DO SOMEGOOD!ED AND KATIE GOODMORNING!WELL HERE AT THEMATT URBANCENTER ONBROADWAY INBUFFALODYNGUS DAY IS ADAY TO GET PEOPLETOGETHER TO RAISEMONEY TO HELP THEEAST SIDECOMMUNITY..THERE'S NO INPERSONFUNDRAISER THISYEAR, BUT THISYEAR THEY'RELAUNCHING ACAMPAIGN TO RALLYTHE CITY OF GOODNEIGHBORS ASKINGTHEM TO DO GOODON DYNGUS DAY.SARAH "WE WANTPEOPLE T SUPPORTTHE MATT URBANCENTER, THE WORKTHAT WE DO BUT WEALSO WANT TOSHOW WHYBUFFALO IS THECITY OF GOODNEIGHBORS." :07WORKERS AT THEMATT URBANCENTER HAVE BEENWORKING TOIMPROVE THE EASTSIDE OF BUFFALOFOR MORE THAN 40YEARS.BEN "WE PROVIDESERVICES FORLANDLORDS ANDTENANTS INCLUDINGWEATHERIZATIONAND HOME REPAIRS,RENTALASSISTANCE, WEPROVIDEAFFORDABLEHOUSING, AS WELLAS SUPPORTIVEHOUSING FORCHRONICALLYHOMELESS FOLKS.":09AND DURING THEPANDEMIC NEEDHAS ONLYINCREASED.SO THIS YEAR THEYLAUNCHED THE DOGOOD FOR DYNGUSDAY CAMPAIGN AS AVIRTUALFUNDRAISER.THEY ASK THAT YOUSHOW KINDNESS BYDOING SOMETHINGFOR YOURCOMMUNITY ORDONATING TO ACAUSE LIKE THEIRS.BEN "WE'D REALLYLIKE TO MAKE ATLEAST 10,000DOLLARS, WE SEESO MUCHDIFFICULTY THATOUR NEIGHBORSARE EXPERIENCING,WE TRY TOALLEVIATE THAT ANDPROVIDE HOPE FORALL OF OURNEIGHBORS" :11THE POLKA BANDTHOSE IDIOTS WILLBE HOSTING ACONCERT AT THECAVE AND ALLPROCEEDS GO TOTHE URBAN CENTER.THEY'VE BEENPLAYING ONDYNGUS DAY SINCE2003 AND WANTEDTO USE THIS YEARTO GIVE BACK.MYRON "I THINK IFEVERY ONE OF USDID THAT, WE'D ALLBE IN A BETTERPLACE AND IT FEELSGREAT" :06WE'RE THE CITY OFGOOD NEIGHBORS365 DAYS OF THEYEAR, BUT THEGOAL IS TO USE THISSPRING AND EASTERSEASON TO GETPEOPLE DONATING.MITCH "SPRINGMEANHANSUPPORRKETHERE ON THE EASTOUTSUPVE THE ENTIREFILLMORE DISTRICT."E EASTERSEASON, WE JUSY GOOUT AND DORANDOM ACTS OFKOD NEIGHBORS.":14THE DO GOOD FORDYNGUS DAYCAMPAIGN ISRUNNING THROUGHALL OF APRIL ANDMAY..AND ALL OF THEDONATIONS WILL BEMATCHED BY THEDULCE FIRM..WHICH SHOULDHELP THEM HIT THAT10 THOUSANDDOLLAR GOAL.FOR INFORMATIONON HOW TODONATE, GO TO OURWEBSITE AT WKBWDOT COM.IN BUFFALO, TEPPS,7EWN.