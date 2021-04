Quinton de Kock 'tricks' Fakhar Zaman: Why is it 'unethical' | Oneindia news

A huge controversy has erupted over Pakistani batsman Fakhar Zaman's runout against South Africa in the second ODI at the Wanderers.

Several former cricketers blaming wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock for violating the ‘Fake Fielding’ law.

