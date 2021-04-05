Watch: Vandalism, arson by mob in Bihar's Sasaram as cops enforce Covid rules

Violence and vandalism were reported from Bihar's Sasaram on April 5.

A mob reportedly indulged in arson and vandalism after police and local officials tried to enforce Covid protocol.

The violence reportedly broke out when officials tried to shut down a coaching institute.

Police said that some people instigated the crowd.

Some people have been arrested.

Bihar government has shut all educational institutes till April 11 in view of the Covid-19 infection wave in many parts of the country.

