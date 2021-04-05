Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal tests Covid positive
Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal tests Covid positive

Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar have been tested positive for coronavirus.

#vickykaushal #bhumipednekar #coronavirus #covid-19 #coronacases #covidcasesinIndia #Covidcases