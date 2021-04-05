Daily Covid-19 Minute: Pfizer’s Six-Month Data

Pfizer has revealed six-month follow-up data from their covid vaccine trial.

They confirmed protection from their vaccine lasts for at least six months after the second dose.

Prior to this, the only data was showing protection for 90 days.

Pfizer’s shot was also 91% effective overall and 100% effective at preventing severe disease as defined by the CDC.

This is defined as no hospitalizations, no ICU admissions and no deaths.

They also found their vaccine was 100% effective against the South African strain of coronavirus.

In addition, there were no safety concerns in the nearly fortyfive thousand people who were followed.