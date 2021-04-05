PSNI urges public to shun disorder
PSNI Chief Superintendent Davy Beck, North Area Commander at PSNI HQ, holds a press conference after children as young as 12 were involved as violence flared during another night of disorder in parts of Northern Ireland.Mr Beck is responsible for policing in Newtownabbey and Carrickfergus - the scene of some of the weekend disorder in Northern Ireland.