Spring break activities for kids online

The Utica Children's Museum is holding online activities for kids every day during the week of spring break.

Right now as they prepare to move and open a new facility on the parkway..... but to keep your kids thinking during this week away from school.... they are still offering up a few ideas today it's "the zoo on zoom".

The museum is joining forces with the utica zoo.

Kids are getting an up close and personal look at four mammals as zoo educators share some interesting facts and information about them.

"we are so thrilled to be partnering with the childrens museum .

They are currently running their spring break as we are so cathline our educator was doing a virual program for many many people on the childrens museum chat and she has animals today and alot of knowledge and she' ll answer questions " more activities for the rest of the week incude... tomorrow....goat yoga.

Then an introduction to sign language course on thursday.

On friday the children's museum is partnering with munson-williams- proctor arts institute for an art lesson in drawing flowers for a virtual garden.

Organizers round out the week with science saturday.

Learn a broad range of subjects like physics, chemistry, and life sciences with mvcc's future engineers club.

All programs this week are free, but pre-registration is required.

Programs will be presented via zoom through this saturday.... starting at 11am each day and will run about an hour each.

Registration is available by logging onto utica-cm.org.

Still ahead meteorologist jill reale joins