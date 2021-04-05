DMX In A 'Vegetative State' Following Heart Attack

Rapper DMX remains on life support after suffering a heart attack on Friday.
Despite conflicting reports on what actually triggered the medical episode, his manager confirms that the 50-year-old is now in a "vegetative state."
Rapper DMX remains on life support after suffering a heart attack on Friday.
Despite conflicting reports on what actually triggered the medical episode, his manager confirms that the 50-year-old is now in a "vegetative state."
DMX Is Hospitalized With Little
Brain Activity After Overdosing .
According to TMZ, the rapper suffered a
drug..
The 50 year old artist suffered a heart attack after an overdose on Friday night and is in critical care.
Rapper is said to be in a ‘vegetative state’