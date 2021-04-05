Sasha and John Digweed at Shrine Expo Center 07/03/00 | Giant Club Tapes

Here’s the raw footage of when Sasha and John Digweed performed a DJ set at Shrine Expo Center in Los Angeles on July 3, 2000.

It was a Giant Club event that also featured the great Jimmy Van M.

BT even stopped by for an exclusive interview with Veronica De La Cruz.

What’s your favorite Sasha/Digweed track?

Be the critic on Fan Reviews!

Giant Club transformed the LA party scene into epic weekly events with the top DJs from around the world.

These parties were captured by me, Travis Oscarson.

The never-before-seen tapes have been sitting in my closet for many years.

It’s time they were seen, remembered and felt again.

Get ready to go back to what was the best nights of our lives… GIANT.