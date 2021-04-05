When Should You Expect to Receive Your Tax Refund After Filing?

What exactly happensafter you file your taxes?.You can expect your return, if e-filing, 21days after everything has been submitted.Those who filed a paper form inthe mail can expect their taxreturn at least six weeks after filing.While this is the general ruleof thumb, there are exceptions.Your return may be delayed if you claimedmultiple credits or deductions or if youfiled an incomplete or incorrect return.The benefit of filing your taxes well before Tax Day is that doing so sooner gains you access to your return sooner.If you haven't received your tax return,there are free IRS tools: Where is MyRefund and the IRS2Go mobile app