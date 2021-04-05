16 and older eligible this week

The Pfizer vaccine is the only one that can be administered to 16- and 17-year-olds.

Starting Tuesday, anyone 16 and older can get vaccinated in New York.

Anyone 16 and older can get the covid shot.

Buy take note when making appointments....16 and 17 years old can only receive the pfizer vaccine.

These are the vaccination rates locally.

In oneida county.... 34 percent of the population has at least one shot.

In herkimer county... 30.7 percent.

And in otsego county... 36 percent of the population has one shot.

But the goal of herd