Monday, April 5, 2021

16 and older eligible this week

Starting Tuesday, anyone 16 and older can get vaccinated in New York.

The Pfizer vaccine is the only one that can be administered to 16- and 17-year-olds.

Anyone 16 and older can get the covid shot.

Buy take note when making appointments....16 and 17 years old can only receive the pfizer vaccine.

These are the vaccination rates locally.

In oneida county.... 34 percent of the population has at least one shot.

In herkimer county... 30.7 percent.

And in otsego county... 36 percent of the population has one shot.

