The Chicken Squad Season 1

The Chicken Squad Season 1 Trailer HD - Plot Synopsis: We’ve got egg-cellent news: Disney new animated comedy-adventure series The Chicken Squad will premiere with two back-to-back episodes on Friday, May 14 (7:30 p.m.

EDT/PDT) on Disney Junior and DisneyNOW.

The series, which takes inspiration from the popular books from Doreen Cronin, follows three young chicks—Coop, voiced by Ramone Hamilton; Sweetie, voiced by Gabriella Graves; and Little Boo, voiced by Maxwell Simkins—and their retired search-and-rescue dog mentor, Captain Tully, who is voiced by Yvette Nicole Brown.

The chicken siblings and Captain Tully embark on all manner of adventures in their very own backyard—from rescuing a stranded puppy from a creek to helping a bird track down its missing food—and are always at the ready to lend a helping wing.

