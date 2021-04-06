Skip to main content
Global Edition
Tuesday, April 6, 2021

Suspect in S. Bedford Avenue Shooting Arrested in Henderson

Credit: WEVV
Duration: 0 shares 1 views
Suspect in S. Bedford Avenue Shooting Arrested in Henderson
Suspect in S. Bedford Avenue Shooting Arrested in Henderson

Police had been searching for the suspect since Monday in connection to the burglary-gone-wrong that happened over the weekend.

Woman breaking news at this hour -- the fourth and final suspect in a weekend shooting in evansville has been arrested.

After being considered armed and dangerous -- law enforcement caught up with 21-year old biker cox in henderson.

He joins three others already in custody for what is being described as a robbery gone wrong.

Stay with us both on air and online as we continue to update you with

You might like