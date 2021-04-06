Suspect in S. Bedford Avenue Shooting Arrested in Henderson

Police had been searching for the suspect since Monday in connection to the burglary-gone-wrong that happened over the weekend.

Woman breaking news at this hour -- the fourth and final suspect in a weekend shooting in evansville has been arrested.

After being considered armed and dangerous -- law enforcement caught up with 21-year old biker cox in henderson.

He joins three others already in custody for what is being described as a robbery gone wrong.

Stay with us both on air and online as we continue to update you with