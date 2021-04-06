MLB All-Star Game Reportedly Moving to Coors Field in Denver

This year's game was pulled from Atlanta, Georgia, in protest of radical changes to the state's voting laws.

On March 25, Gov.

Brian Kemp signed into law new restrictions on voting by mail while also providing more legislative control over how elections are conducted.

The move aligns with Republicans' cries of voter fraud following Donald Trump's failure to be reelected.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred made the decision to move the All-Star game after speaking with various players as well as the Players Alliance.

Coors Field, located in a state with a Democratic governor, Jared Polis, and a Democratic-controlled legislature, .

Last hosted the All-Star Game in 1998.

Seating capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions is not yet known