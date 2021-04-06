Kim Kardashian Has Officially Achieved Billionaire Status

Kim Kardashian Has Officially Achieved Billionaire Status.

On Tuesday, Forbes announced that Kim Kardashian had officially joined the “World’s Billionaires” list.

.

They estimate her worth has bubbled in a matter of months from $780 million in October to $1 billion.

.

Forbes credits her two businesses, KKW Beauty and Skims, as being major contributors to her wealth.

.

KKW Beauty, which Kardashian founded in 2017, was bringing in about $100 million in revenue in 2018.

.

She sold 20 percent of the company to Coty in 2020 for $200 million.

Forbes puts Kardashian’s remaining 72 percent stake in the company at about $500 million.

Kardashian founded her shapewear company Skims in 2019.

She hasn’t disclosed the company’s revenues, but an unnamed source reportedly told Forbes that it is worth more than $500 million.

.

The remaining portion of Kardashian’s fortune sits in endorsement deals and paychecks from ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians.’.

She also owns multiple real estate properties and has a flourishing investment portfolio.