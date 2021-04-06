Kim Kardashian Has Officially Achieved Billionaire Status
Kim Kardashian Has Officially Achieved Billionaire Status

Kim Kardashian Has Officially Achieved Billionaire Status.

On Tuesday, Forbes announced that Kim Kardashian had officially joined the “World’s Billionaires” list.

.

They estimate her worth has bubbled in a matter of months from $780 million in October to $1 billion.

.

Forbes credits her two businesses, KKW Beauty and Skims, as being major contributors to her wealth.

.

KKW Beauty, which Kardashian founded in 2017, was bringing in about $100 million in revenue in 2018.

.

She sold 20 percent of the company to Coty in 2020 for $200 million.

Forbes puts Kardashian’s remaining 72 percent stake in the company at about $500 million.

Kardashian founded her shapewear company Skims in 2019.

She hasn’t disclosed the company’s revenues, but an unnamed source reportedly told Forbes that it is worth more than $500 million.

.

The remaining portion of Kardashian’s fortune sits in endorsement deals and paychecks from ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians.’.

She also owns multiple real estate properties and has a flourishing investment portfolio.