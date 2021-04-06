5PM Apartment Shooting Investigation 04.06.2021

A MAN IS OUT OF THE HOSPITAL AND IN JAIL AFTER HE'S ACCUSED OF TRYING TO BREAK INTO AN APARTMENT IN LEXINGTON THIS MORNING.

The hospital and in jail after he's accused of trying to break into an apartment in lexington this morning.

L3: abc 36 news white lpd: intruder shot, arrested lexington lexington police say a woman fired a shot at a man who was trying to break into her apartment on hollow creek road just before 3- 30 this morning.

The woman did not know if the intruder was hit by the bullet.

Full mug:lpd: intruder shot, arrested lexington keith jackson keith jackson.jpg &lt;none&gt; &lt;none&gt; &lt;none&gt; police say they learned she did shoot the intruder... after 42-year-old keith jackson showed up at an area hospital... suffering from a gunshot wound shortly after the incident.

After being treated... he was booked into the fayette county detention center.