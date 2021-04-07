Indiana reports 669 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

Across northeast Indiana, 73 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths were reported to the Indiana State Department of Health.

Now a look at covid cases in indiana.the state department of health reporting six hundred 69 new positive cases.

The total now is over six hundred 92 thousand.11 new deaths brings the total to 12 thousand six hundred 79.the 7 day positivity rate is four point five percent.

Around our area...allen adds 42 cases and three deaths dekalb adds twohuntington adds twojay adds 4 noble adds five cases and one death steuben adds three.wells adds sixwhitley adds three here's a look at state covid vaccinations within the last 24 hours.

45 thousand three hundred 53 new doses have been administered...this includes both doses of the pfizer and moderna vaccine, as well as the single shot johnson and johnson vaccine.

21 thousand six hundred 82 are now fully vaccinated.