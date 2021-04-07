Mrs Sri Lanka' beauty queen injured in on-stage bust-up

The controversy surrounding Mrs Sri Lanka 2021 came to a dramatic end on Tuesday (April 6) after the winner of the country's top beauty pageant was re-crowned as the champion.A video of the Sunday (April 4) event opened with the 2019 winner of the competition and reigning Mrs World, Caroline Jurie, speaking to the audience shortly after the winner and runners-up were announced in Colombo.

Jurie declared that Pushpika De Silva was ineligible as the winner because she was divorced, and forcibly removed her crown.National Director of Mrs Sri Lanka World told the media on Tuesday the crown would be returned to De Silva after pageant organisers confirmed she was not a divorcee.