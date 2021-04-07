5pm Mitch McConnell Calls Out Corporations 04.07.2021

SENATE MINORITY LEADER MITCH MCCONNELL SAYS THAT CORPORATIONS SHOULD STAY OUT OF POLITICS AND STOP INSERTING THEMSELVES INTO DEBATES OVER DIVISIVE ISSUES.

mcconnell has been lashing out at executives with major league baseball... coca- cola, delta and other corporations for criticizing republican-led efforts to impose restrictions on voting access in georgia and other states.

He spoke out about it again while in louisville tuesday.

senate minority leader mitch mcconnell (r) kentucky my warning, if you will, to corporate america to stay out of politics.

It's not what you are designed for.

The public buys stock, and flys on planes, and drink coca-cola, too.

So what i am saying here is i think this is quite stupid to jump in the middle of a highly controversial issue particularly when they got their facts wrong.

major league baseball recently announced it was pulling the all-star game out of atlanta in protest of the georgia law... which mcconnell remarked was "irritating a lot of republican fans."

