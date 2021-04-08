‘Kumbh Mela also takes place in Varanasi’: Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat has made another factually incorrect statement.

Speaking at an event in Haridwar, Rawat said that Kumbh Mela is also held in Varanasi.

He was defending the government’s move to hold Kumbh Mela despite the surge in Covid cases in the country.

This comes months after the Chief Minister said that US enslaved India for 200 years.

Rawat had also stirred up a controversy when he said that girls should not wear ripped jeans.

