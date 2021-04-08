Mothers recall 'hardest call' after sons were stabbed to death

Five mothers have relived the hardest phone calls they had to make after their sons were stabbed to death, in a bid to urge Londoners to speak up about knife crime.They shared their stories as part of a campaign launched on Thursday aimed at inspiring women whose close relatives may be on the fringes of knife crime to report information.Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick said she hopes their “tragic accounts” will encourage people to call the Crimestoppers charity, anonymously.She said: “We understand this is a difficult thing to ask – but you don’t have to name names and even a small piece of information could be vital.“Making that one call could literally save the life of someone’s son or daughter.”