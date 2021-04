Matt Hancock: 'More than enough' Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to offer to under-30s

Courtesy: BBC Breakfast.

No pre-roll ads.

Max 60 secs use.Health Secretary Matt Hancock has stressed the effects of long Covid on under-30s who may be hesitant over receiving a coronavirus vaccine.He told BBC Breakfast: “The vaccines are safe, and if you want to have the Pfizer vaccine or Moderna vaccine instead then that is fine."