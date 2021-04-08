More than 60% of Americans are optimistic the pandemic will end before 2022

Two-thirds of Americans are actively trying to improve themselves - a quarantine glow-up - for the post-pandemic world, according to new research.A survey of 2,000 general population Americans, commissioned by Vagaro and conducted by OnePoll, found 64% want to look their absolute best and 68% want to be the best version of themselves (mentally and physically) for when the pandemic finally comes to an end.While 62% of people feel optimistic that the pandemic will end before 2022, there's no escaping that half (51%) classified 2020 as the hardest year they've ever experienced.