A Higher Number of Bald Eagles Live in the United States Than Experts Previously Thought

The bald eagle populationhas been dwindling for years.Still, there's good news for the eaglepopulation: the number of bald eagleshas nearly quadrupled in ten years.The rising number in bald eagles reflectssteady conservation efforts that go as farback as 1972 when DDT was banned.The use of these pesticides after World War IIsignificantly depleted the eagle population.The latest report estimates there are 71,467nesting pairs of bald eagles in the lower 48states, double the number from 2009.Experts believe there are currently 316,708bald eagles across the continental U.S