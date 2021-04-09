Remembering Prince Philip

Britain's Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth, has died at the age of 99.
He had been in and out of the hospital as his health had deteriorated over the years.
Ian Lee is in London with a look back at his life.
Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, says he feels a "deep sense of sympathy" for The Queen and the Royal Family.
Prince Philip - who died peacefully in his sleep - previously insisted he didn't want a "fuss" at his funeral.