Thursday, April 29, 2021

Kentucky State Police Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Ohio County

Credit: WEVV
The suspect was shot in the hand after moving toward deputies armed with a knife and a hammer.

Information this morning following an officer- involved shooting in ohio county.

The suspect who was shot is now being charged with attempted murder of a police officer.

This was the scene -- in ohio county*after deputies tried to serve an arrest warrant at hartford apartment complex.

K-s-p tell us -- 29-year-old patrick bunch was armed with a hammer and knife.

He moved toward deputies -- refusing to drop his weapons... that's when deputy katie pate fired hitting bunch in the hand.

He has been treated for the minor injury and faces a

