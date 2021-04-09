Belfast in turmoil as Brexit stokes tensions in Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland Secretary welcomes united condemnation of violence
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Speaking to the media at Stormont House in Belfast, Secretary of State Brandon Lewis welcomes the condemnation of violence from all..
The violence has flared amid rising tensions over post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland and worsening relations between the..
The Police Service of Northern Ireland said officers were attacked in Londonderry on Sunday night, and there was also unrest in two..