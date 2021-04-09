Skip to main content
UE President Pietruszkiewicz Weighs in on the University's Vaccine Efforts

The University has already begun efforts to vaccinate students and staff on campus.

As the nation continues to ramp up vaccine rollouts -- university's including ones right here in the tri-state are now pushing for students and staff to get their shot notre dame university in south bend already announcing a mandate on vaccinations - in order to prepare for classes for the fall semester.... university of evansville's president - christopher pietruszkiewicz - joins us - to discuss what steps ue is taking for the next school year.... good morning... so-- local colleges are now hosting a vaccine clinics-- usi and vincennes wrapping up their very own vaccine clinics this week-- is ue also providing vaccinations on campus?* for the fall semester-- will there be more virtual classes for students who might not want to return to campus or get the vaccine?

Commencement is coming up next month-- and you are planning to have two graduating classes this year-- 2020 and this year students-- how are you planning the commencement in the safest way possible against the pandemic while giving students this

