2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer and its Teen Driver technology

The 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer is Chevy's latest entry in a constantly growing legion of tiny crossovers.

Despite its name previously being used for a midsize SUV, the new Trailblazer is substantially smaller and bridges a gap between the subcompact Trax and compact Equinox.

It accomplishes that task with a lot more style than either of those rather drab people movers.

It's cute, distinctive and we like it.

The Trailblazer's interior design and styling resembles other Chevy crossovers.

That means it's rather uninspiring to look at with plenty of black plastic switchgear, but it doesn't feel cheap or especially low-rent for the money.