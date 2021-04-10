Indiana reports 1,374 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths

Across northeast Indiana, 159 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths were reported to the Indiana State Department of Health.

3 now a look at covid cases in indiana.the state department of health reporting one thousand three hundred 74 new positive cases.this brings the total to over six hundred 96 thousand.16 new deaths brings the total to 12 thousand seven hundrd 26.the 7 day positivity rate is four point seven percent.

Around our area...adams county adds two cases.allen county adds 89 new cases.

Huntington adds three cases.

Noble adds eight cases.

Steuben adds nine cases.wabash adds 7 cases.wells adds six.

Whitley adds six.