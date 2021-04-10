Skinned Deep Movie

Skinned Deep Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: His mind-blowing work as an FX artist has included everything from Frank Henenlotter's BRAIN DAMAGE and FRANKENHOOKER to Matthew Barney's CREMASTER CYCLE.

And for his 2004 debut as writer/producer/director, Gabe Bartalos created this "demented gift from the B-Movie Gods" (Bloody Good Horror) about a rural clan of psychotic freaks, the killing spree "that takes us places and shows us things we've never seen before" (Dread Central) and the final girl that may be their depraved undoing.

Warwick Davis (LEPRECHAUN) and Jason Dugre (SAINT BERNARD) star - with an appearance by fandom legend Forrest J.

Ackerman - in this "brutal, bloody forgotten masterpiece" (Morbidly Beautiful) featuring music by Captain Sensible of The Damned, now scanned uncut in 2K from the original negative for the first time ever.