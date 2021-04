Tolabaaj, syndicate and cut money mukt Bengal will be formed: PM Modi

During a public rally in West Bengal's Siliguri, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 10 said that, "It's time to change the kind of political environment that has been created in Bengal for past several decades.

'Tolabaaj mukt' Bengal will be formed now.

'Syndicate mukt' Bengal will be formed now.

'Cut money mukt' Bengal will be formed now." Meanwhile, polls are underway in 44 constituencies of WB Assembly.