People flout COVID-19 norms at Chennai's fish market

People flouted COVID-related norms at a fish market in Chennai's Kasimedu area.

They were seen without mask and were not maintain social distancing.

Tamil Nadu government on April 10 issued a notice and said sea beaches in Chennai to remain closed for the public on all Saturdays, Sundays and on government holidays from April 11 until further orders.

Tamil Nadu, on April 10, reported 5,989 new COVID-19 cases.