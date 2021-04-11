‘Delhi govt not in favour of lockdown but if…’: CM Arvind Kejriwal warns

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the government will be left with no option but to impose lockdown if the condition in hospitals worsens.

"Delhi government is not in favour of lockdown, but we will be left with no options if the situation worsens in hospitals," Kejriwal said at a press conference.

He urged people to check the availability of beds on the government's app before going to hospitals.

"Occupy beds only if there is an emergency," he appealed to the citizens.

The Delhi CM also urged the Centre to free the vaccination drive in the country from various restrictions.

